Thousands Relocate Amid Flooding in China
(MENAFN) Approximately 70,000 individuals have been moved and transferred to secure locations due to widespread flooding in southern China, as reported by regional news outlets.
Close to 300,000 residents have been impacted across Guangdong province, located in the south of the country.
By midday Wednesday, the region had encountered intense flooding, which led to minor injuries for 15 people in flood-associated incidents, according to an official news service.
Intense rainfall also struck other parts of China, including Anhui, Hubei, Guizhou, and Chongqing, triggering an emergency flood response across the affected zones.
Government officials deployed more than 3,000 personnel dedicated to search and rescue operations. Emergency crews were also sent to repair and reestablish electricity supply lines across Guangdong province.
Additional precipitation is predicted for both central and eastern areas of the nation in the coming days.
In response to the ongoing situation, China's National Meteorological Center has released a yellow-level warning for rainstorms, which remains active until Thursday evening.
China's meteorological alert system categorizes red as the most critical level, followed by orange, then yellow, and finally blue.
