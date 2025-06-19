403
Ogilvy Wins Social And Creator Grand Prix At Cannes
(MENAFN- PRovoke) CANNES - Ogilvy has won the social and creator Grand Prix as well as a gold Lion for media at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for its work with Vaseline.
"Vaseline Verified,” created by Ogilvy Singapore with support from Ogilvy UK and Ogilvy South Africa, transformed viral user-generated hacks into scientifically validated truths, showcasing Vaseline Jelly's boundless versatility.
Recognizing over 6,000 organic social media posts, Vaseline tested community-sourced tips-from beauty tricks to practical solutions-in playful lab-style videos. Successful hacks earn the "Vaseline Verified" seal, while myths are debunked, reinforcing authenticity and empowering consumers with dermatologist-approved applications.
This approach celebrated community ingenuity and solidified Vaseline's status as the“Wonder Jelly".
This is the second straight year that Ogilvy has won the Grand Prix. The Grand Prix for Social & Influencer in 2024 was awarded to“Michael CeraVe” for CeraVe created by WPP Onefluence, led by Ogilvy PR New York, in the Multi-Platform Social Campaign category last year.
"Michael CeraVe" was an immersive campaign that planted and spread a conspiracy, only to be debunked at Cannes Lion 2024.
"It was a really incredible discussion about the space and particularly about the evolution of the category this year. When we talk about north stars, where we really put our focus was making sure that we were awarding work that was built for social not simply broadcast on it," said Beth Keamy, chief digital officer of TBWA\ Media Arts Lab who was the social and creator jury president.
"And I think there's a lot of work in the show this year that inevitably lives in social because that's how we all see ideas. And so we really challenged ourselves as a group to interrogate, could this idea have worked in any other category without the social components? And if it could, then it probably wasn't going to rise to the top in that deep, deep embedding in the social landscape, was what we were looking for across the board," added Keamy in a press briefing ahead of the awards.
"One of the things that jury was looking for was work that grounded itself in a singular creative idea and paired that with undeniable deep craft in its execution. And what deep craft looks like in the social space is an unbelievably detailed acknowledgement of the platforms and the behaviors that exist in them. We spent a lot of time, particularly as we were moving from silver to gold and then Grand Prix, not looking at the case studies and not looking at the write ups, but pulling up the actual posts themselves, pulling up the Reddit threads, looking at the TikToks, seeing how people sincerely reacted to it." said Keamy.
"It was also incredible, because, as we did that, we were able to identify the brand that had taken their idea and really tailored it to the environment. And there were a lot of great examples of a big idea that manifested in slight degrees of difference on different platforms for different audiences with different behaviors. And we were very impressed by that," she said.
"To secure our second consecutive Grand Prix this time in social and creator with 'Vaseline Verified' is a powerful statement about the future of brand building. It proves that truly listening to and validating consumer ingenuity – creates undeniable impact and authentic connection, amplified," said Nicolas Courant, chief creative officer of Ogilvy Singapore.
In the PR Lions, Ogilvy Singapore, South Africa Johannesburg and UK London got a silver Lion for its work with Vaseline while Ogilvy Copenhagen won a silver Lion for LQI. Ogilvy London also won a bronze Lion for My Life My Say.
