Destruction in Ukraine after new missile attacks from Russia
(MENAFN) Evhen Povarenkov stood silently behind the police barrier, watching the rescue crews work amid the ruins of what was once his home in a suburb of Kyiv.
His apartment had been torn apart—windows gone, and the balcony barely holding on. Around him, debris littered the area. Household items were scattered across the walkways, and tree branches held the remnants of daily life—bedsheets, towels, pieces of clothing.
A cruise missile had struck the residential building in the Solomianskyi district in the early hours of Tuesday. Traveling at an estimated 500 miles per hour, it tore through the structure, destroying 35 apartments and leaving a massive section of the building gutted.
By the following afternoon, rescue teams had confirmed the deaths of 23 people buried beneath the wreckage. Nationwide, the total death toll from the night’s assault had risen to at least 30, with all but two of the casualties occurring in Kyiv.
This strike was part of a broader, relentless offensive launched by Russia. According to reports, more than 440 drones and 32 missiles were fired in the attack. The bombardment rained down on Kyiv for nine continuous hours, beginning at midnight and stretching into the morning light.
It marked one of the most intense and destructive attacks on the Ukrainian capital since the start of the full-scale invasion.
