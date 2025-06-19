403
Israeli Occupation Strikes Inactive Nuclear Reactor In Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 19 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces announced on Thursday a strike on an inactive nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran.
According to the occupation army, 40 Israeli Air Force fighter jets launched a series of coordinated airstrikes across key locations throughout Iran, noting that he aircraft deployed over 100 munitions.
The strikes hit a nuclear weapons development site in Natanz, in addition to military factories producing raw materials, ballistic missile components, and Iranian air defense systems and missiles. (end)
