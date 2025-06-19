Sharp Launches A2 Size Eposter Color Electronic Paper Display
|
Product name
|
Nickname
|
Model name
|
Suggested retail price
|
Date of introduction in Japan
|
Monthly production
|
Electronic Paper Display
|
ePoster
|
EP-CA22
|
Open price
|
Late June 2025
|
500 units
-
Outstanding Features
*1 Please note that power consumption occurs when rewriting the display. The device can only display static images and does not support video playback.
*2 For further details regarding the SpectraTM 6 platform, visit E Ink's website:
*3 Headquarters: Hsinchu, Taiwan; CEO: Johnson Lee
*4 The iF Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards in the world, having been held since 1953. It recognizes achievements in the product category for a wide range of tangible products, including home appliances, furniture, and medical devices.
-
Main Specifications
|
Model Name
|
EP-CA22
|
Display
|
Screen Size
|
A2(1:1.41)(72.5 cm diagonal)
|
Max. Resolution
|
2,160 × 3,060 pixels
|
Pixel Pitch (H × V)
|
0.194 × 0.194 mm
|
Active Screen Area
(W × H)
|
418.0 × 592.2 mm
|
Input Terminals
|
USB Type-C x 1(data transfer, power supply)
USB Type-C x 1(power supply)
|
System
|
Storage
|
16GB(14 GB free area)
|
Wireless LAN
|
Compliant with IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
|
Bluetooth®
|
Compliant with version 5.2 supported profiles: GAP, SPP
|
Power Supply
|
AC100V, 50/60 Hz(with dedicated AC adapter)
9 V DC
|
EnvironmentalConditions
|
Operating Temperature
|
0 to 50 °C
|
Rewritable Temperature
|
0 to 50 °C
|
Operating Humidity
|
20 to 80% RH(no condensation)
|
Dimensions (W × H × D)
(display only)
|
Approx. 438.0 × 617.8 × 14.7 mm
|
Weight
|
Approx. 2.3 kg
-
Bluetooth is a registered trademark of Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
"ePoster.” is a trademark of Sharp Corporation.
Sectors: Electronics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment