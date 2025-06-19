Sharp Launches A2 Size Eposter Color Electronic Paper Display

Osaka, Japan, June 19, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation announces the launch of the A2 size ePoster color electronic paper display, which maintains its display with zero watts ("0W") power consumption once images are set.

The ePoster combines high visibility similar to paper and the ability to rewrite the display whenever necessary. It consumes power only to rewrite the display, and once rendered, the displayed image can be maintained even if the power is turned off.

This new product features the international A2 size specification for paper posters (420 x 594mm), allowing contents created for paper posters to be reused without alterations. This compatibility facilitates effortless repurposing of existing content for both paper poster and the ePoster.

The device is designed to be slim and lightweight with a flat back. It can now be efficiently installed even in locations where electric display can't be used due to power supply or weight issues. A hook allows it to be installed flat against a wall.

The ePoster utilizes the latest electronic paper platform, SpectraTM 6*2, developed by E Ink Holdings Inc. *3, the global leader in the electronic paper field. Through the integration of Sharp's unique color reproduction and image processing technologies, the ePoster achieves vibrant color displays and smooth gradation, with text rendered sharply and clearly. It is ideal for a variety of applications, including advertising and informational displays in commercial and public spaces, as well as menu displays in food establishments. Sharp aims to strengthen its offerings as a viable tool for information dissemination, replacing traditional paper posters.

Moreover, the ePoster has been awarded the "2025 iF Design Award (Organized by: Certified Non-Profit Organization iF Design Foundation) *4" an accolade that signifies outstanding design quality.