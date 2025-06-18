403
Ashghal Discusses Co-Operation With Hong Kong Delegation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has received a high-level delegation from Hong Kong to discuss future co-operation. The Hong Kong delegation, according to an X post by Ashghal, was headed by Ricky Lau, Undersecretary for Development. The meeting was attended by Ashghal president engineer Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer along with several senior officials. The two sides discussed ways of co-operation and exchange of experiences, in addition to exploring future partnership opportunities in the areas of infrastructure development, project management and business innovation.
