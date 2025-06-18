Eric Cadman Joins Timehoodie As VP, Partnering With Founder Jay Donaldson To Deliver Innovative Digital Solutions

Eric Cadman, Vice President at TimeHoodie

TimeHoodie is excited to announce the appointment of Eric Cadman as VP. Cadman brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership and digital innovation.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TimeHoodie, a premier digital strategy and creative agency, is excited to announce the appointment of Eric Cadman as Vice President. Cadman brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership and digital innovation, having held pivotal roles at FYIN, Bayshore Solutions (now Spinutech), YP (formerly AT&T Advertising Solutions), and Jones International University.

At FYIN, Cadman served as Senior Vice President, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's digital marketing services and fostering strategic partnerships. Prior to that, as Vice President at Bayshore Solutions, he led initiatives that significantly enhanced client engagement and drove revenue growth. His tenure at YP saw him recognized as an award-winning sales professional, and at Jones International University, he played a key role in leading a large sales team through a season of unprecedented growth.

"I've known Jay for years and have always been impressed with his work," said Eric Cadman. "Partnering with him at TimeHoodie is a game changer for our industry. I'm thrilled to collaborate and deliver the best digital solutions for our partners."

Jay Donaldson, who founded TimeHoodie over a decade ago, has built the firm into a trusted name for businesses seeking tailored digital marketing strategies. The addition of Cadman is set to amplify TimeHoodie's mission to provide comprehensive digital solutions, including web design, web development, branding, lead generation, automation, and content marketing.

"Eric's strategic mindset and extensive experience in sales and digital innovation make him an invaluable asset to our team," said Jay Donaldson. "Together, we're poised to elevate our offerings and drive unparalleled results for our clients."

About TimeHoodie

TimeHoodie is a digital marketing and creative consultancy dedicated to helping businesses achieve growth through smart, scalable solutions. From branding and website design to content, SEO, and marketing automation, TimeHoodie empowers brands to move fast, look sharp, and achieve measurable results. Learn more at .

