Tehran Rebukes Trump: 'No Talks Under Duress'

Iran was responding to remarks by President Trump that Tehran wants to negotiate with the U.S. and even proposed sending a delegation to the White House, but that it was getting“very late” for talks and he might soon authorize strikes on Iran's nuclear program.

In an official statement, the Iran's UN Mission in New York declared,“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran's Supreme Leader.”

The Iranian UN delegation stressed that Tehran rejects any form of pressure in diplomacy, stating,“Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.”

The mission warned that Iran would respond to any threat with a counter-threat.

Trump had earlier reiterated his demand for“unconditional surrender” from Tehran during his remarks to reporters outside the White House. He however changed tack hours later.“I may do it, I may not do it,” Trump said in an exchange with reporters.“I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do.”

Trump added that it's not“too late” for Iran to give up its nuclear program as he continues to weigh direct U.S. involvement in Israel's military operations aimed at crushing Tehran's nuclear program.

“Nothing's too late,” Trump said.“I can tell you this. Iran's got a lot of trouble.”

“Nothing is finished until it is finished,” Trump added. But“the next week is going to be very big- maybe less than a week.”

Trump also offered a terse response to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's refusal to heed to his call for Iran to submit to an unconditional surrender.

“I say good luck,” Trump said.

Supreme Leader earlier Wednesday warned that any United States strikes targeting the Islamic Republic will“result in irreparable damage for them” and that Iran would not bow to Trump's call for surrender.

Israel launched large-scale attacks on June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Trump was also quoted as saying he didn't tell Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whether the U.S. would get more involved in the war.“I told Netanyahu, 'keep going.' I talk to him every day. So far he is doing a good job,” Trump said. The president stressed that Iran is“defenseless” and added he doesn't know how long they can keep on fighting under the circumstances.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks began last week.

Iran and Israel launched new missile strikes at each other on Wednesday as the air war between the two longtime enemies entered a sixth day.

Iranian armed forces launched the new phase of Operation True Promise III by unleashing a barrage of missiles, including those being used for the first time, at ITel Aviv and port city of Haifa.

Images shared on social media showed missiles fired from different parts of Iran moving in an unusual manner in the night sky and evading the multi-tier Israeli air defense systems.

Skepticism in US

Trump is also facing deep skepticism about deepening U.S. involvement in the Mideast crisis from some of his most ardent supporters. Trump during his 2024 run for the White House promised voters he would quickly end the wars in Ukraine and Gaza and keep the U.S. out of costly conflicts.

Steve Bannon, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first administration, on Wednesday said the administration should tread carefully.

“This is one of the most ancient civilizations in the world, ok?” Bannon told reporters at an event sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.“With 92 million people. This is not something you play around with. You have to think this through. And the American people have to be on board. You can't just dump it on them.”

Bannon and other Trump allies, including Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk and conservative pundit Tucker Carlson, have raised concerns that direct U.S. involvement in the conflict could be seen as a betrayal to some members of Trump's coalition and potentially cause a schism in MAGA world.

Trump pushed back at the notion that deepening U.S. involvement could impact his standing with bis base.

“My supporters are more in love with me today, and I'm in love with them more than they were even at election time when we had a total landslide,” Trump said.

