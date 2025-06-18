Dubai Customs Wins Prestigious HBC Women Leader Award At The HBC International Awards In London

London, UK - Dubai Customs has achieved remarkable success by receiving a prestigious award at the HBC 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted at the renowned Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA) in London, a historic institution dedicated to social progress and innovation since 1754.

This year's convention and awards ceremony marked a milestone with the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model, alongside the recognition of 63 winners across 30 categories - selected from 4,172 applications and more than 5,500 assessment hours. The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.

Award Highlight for Dubai Customs:

HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Eman Badr Alsuwaidi

Level: Gold Winner

Achievement: Revolutionized trade facilitation at Dubai Customs - driving innovation, championing inclusion, and shaping global customs leadership.

This accolade reinforces Dubai Customs' dedication to innovation, sustainability, and public value creation, positioning it as a global benchmark for smart, forward-thinking governance on the international stage.

Dubai Customs' outstanding achievement at the HBC International Awards not only highlights its pioneering spirit but also underscores its vital role in advancing trade facilitation, leadership, and inclusion - contributions deeply appreciated by the HBC International Awards Foundation.

