Abu Dhabi City Municipality Is A Gold Sponsor And Wins Eleven Prestigious Awards At The HBC International Awards In London

London, UK - Abu Dhabi City Municipality has achieved remarkable success with receiving eleven prestigious awards at the HBC 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted at the renowned Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA) in London, a historic institution dedicated to social progress and innovation since 1754.

This year's convention and awards ceremony marked a milestone with the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model, alongside the recognition of 63 winners across 30 categories-selected from 4,172 applications and more than 5,500 assessment hours. The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.

Award Highlights for Abu Dhabi City Municipality :

1. HBC Gold Sponsor Recognition

Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality

Level: Gold Sponsor

2. HBC Innovation Award

Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality

Level: Gold

3. HBC Innovative Idea Award

Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality

Level: Gold

4. HBC Professional Award

Recipient: Yasmeen Saadah

Level: Diamond

Achievement: National leader in smart city strategy and urban policy transformation.

5. HBC Professional Award

Recipient: Aisha Yousef Alali

Level: Gold

Achievement: Led strategic investment initiatives for sustainable urban development.

6. HBC Professional Award

Recipient: Khalid Khamis Almarzooqi

Level: Gold

Achievement: Advanced AI-driven inspections and virtual training systems.

7. HBC Professional Award

Recipient: Mouza Ibraheem Alhammadi

Level: Gold

Achievement: Pioneered digital transformation in engineering and service excellence.

8. HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Eng. Muna Alhadrami

Level: Gold

Achievement: Recognized for contributions to engineering and infrastructure innovation.

9. HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Fatima Salem Alali

Level: Gold

Achievement: Honored for achievements in municipal service delivery innovation.

10. HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Sara Ahmed Albraiki

Level: Gold

Achievement: Acknowledged for enhancing operational efficiency through smart systems.

11. HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Khadejah Mohamed Almansoori

Level: Gold

Achievement: Recognized for excellence in policy planning and digital engagement.

12. HBC Distinguished Leadership Award

Recipient: H.E. Salem Sultan Almemari

Level: Diamond

Achievement: Commended for visionary leadership and strategic impact in urban governance.

These accolades reinforce Abu Dhabi City Municipality's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and public value creation. positioning it as a global benchmark for smart, forward-thinking governance on the global stage.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality's outstanding achievements at the HBC International Awards not only highlight its pioneering spirit but also underscore its invaluable participation as a key Gold Sponsor - a contribution deeply appreciated by the HBC International Awards Foundation.

Instagram:

Twitter (X):

LinkedIn: