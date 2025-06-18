Abu Dhabi City Municipality Is A Gold Sponsor And Wins Eleven Prestigious Awards At The HBC International Awards In London
London, UK - Abu Dhabi City Municipality has achieved remarkable success with receiving eleven prestigious awards at the HBC 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted at the renowned Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA) in London, a historic institution dedicated to social progress and innovation since 1754.
This year's convention and awards ceremony marked a milestone with the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model, alongside the recognition of 63 winners across 30 categories-selected from 4,172 applications and more than 5,500 assessment hours. The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.
Award Highlights for Abu Dhabi City Municipality :
1. HBC Gold Sponsor Recognition
Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Level: Gold Sponsor
2. HBC Innovation Award
Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Level: Gold
3. HBC Innovative Idea Award
Recipient: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
Level: Gold
4. HBC Professional Award
Recipient: Yasmeen Saadah
Level: Diamond
Achievement: National leader in smart city strategy and urban policy transformation.
5. HBC Professional Award
Recipient: Aisha Yousef Alali
Level: Gold
Achievement: Led strategic investment initiatives for sustainable urban development.
6. HBC Professional Award
Recipient: Khalid Khamis Almarzooqi
Level: Gold
Achievement: Advanced AI-driven inspections and virtual training systems.
7. HBC Professional Award
Recipient: Mouza Ibraheem Alhammadi
Level: Gold
Achievement: Pioneered digital transformation in engineering and service excellence.
8. HBC Women Leader Award
Recipient: Eng. Muna Alhadrami
Level: Gold
Achievement: Recognized for contributions to engineering and infrastructure innovation.
9. HBC Women Leader Award
Recipient: Fatima Salem Alali
Level: Gold
Achievement: Honored for achievements in municipal service delivery innovation.
10. HBC Women Leader Award
Recipient: Sara Ahmed Albraiki
Level: Gold
Achievement: Acknowledged for enhancing operational efficiency through smart systems.
11. HBC Women Leader Award
Recipient: Khadejah Mohamed Almansoori
Level: Gold
Achievement: Recognized for excellence in policy planning and digital engagement.
12. HBC Distinguished Leadership Award
Recipient: H.E. Salem Sultan Almemari
Level: Diamond
Achievement: Commended for visionary leadership and strategic impact in urban governance.
These accolades reinforce Abu Dhabi City Municipality's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and public value creation. positioning it as a global benchmark for smart, forward-thinking governance on the global stage.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality's outstanding achievements at the HBC International Awards not only highlight its pioneering spirit but also underscore its invaluable participation as a key Gold Sponsor - a contribution deeply appreciated by the HBC International Awards Foundation.
