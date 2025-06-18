Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) Doubles Down On Crypto Investment With TRON Blockchain

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including bitcoin and crypto stocks reports on Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH ) following news of another strategic investment in the blockchain/crypto market.

Justin Sun, Tron Founder

Dominari Holdings currently owns over 3% of American Bitcoin . Now it is positioning with a new investment to expand its presence.

Dominari Holdings Inc. just announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, served as the exclusive placement agent, successfully leading the placement of a $100 million equity investment for SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM ).

The transaction, which included the issuance of 100,000 shares of Series B Convertible Preferred Stock and 220 million warrants, represents a total potential investment of $210 million upon full warrant exercise. As part of the deal, Justin Sun, founder of the TRON blockchain, will join SRM as an advisor.

TRON is the native cryptocurrency of the TRON blockchain, founded by Justin Sun in 2017. TRON supports smart contracts and decentralized applications with an emphasis on low-cost, high-speed transactions, particularly for stablecoin transfers like USDT.

"This landmark deal not only provides substantial capital to SRM but also strategically positions Dominari at the forefront of blockchain-driven finance," said Anthony Hayes, CEO of Dominari Holdings. "The proceeds will enable SRM to initiate a TRON Token ("TRX") Treasury Strategy and capitalize on the accelerating global adoption of blockchain and digital assets. TRON is recognized by many as one of the most innovative forces in blockchain technology, and this transaction underscores growing institutional confidence in blockchain as a foundational layer for global finance. We are honored to have facilitated this high-impact equity investment, which bridges traditional finance with next-generation digital asset strategies and reflects our mission to connect visionary companies with capital partners who share their ambition."

According to the press release from SRM, "Stablecoins and blockchain are revolutionizing global payments, enabling faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions. With over 310 million international user accounts and average daily transactions YTD exceeding $20 billion, TRON strives to be the protocol of choice for onchain settlement serving the mass populations worldwide", said Justin Sun, founder of TRON blockchain. "

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM ) stock had a big run in Monday's trading session following their news .

Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH ) is also an early stage strategic investor in American Bitcoin

"American Bitcoin was launched earlier this year, in partnership with Eric Trump, who will remain an advisor and chief strategy officer, with the goal of building the world's largest, most efficient pure-play Bitcoin miner alongside a robust strategic Bitcoin reserve. American Bitcoin is purpose-built to enable Bitcoin accumulation at scale through low-cost Bitcoin mining and other complementary strategies."

"As an early investor in American Bitcoin, we are proud to support its journey toward becoming a public market leader," said Kyle Wool, President of Dominari Holdings Inc. "This merger marks a significant milestone not only for American Bitcoin, but also for Dominari. American Bitcoin was formed as a joint venture between American Data Centers, an independent company that we created a few short months ago, and Hut 8. From the outset, we recognized its potential to become a formidable force in the digital asset mining sector. The merger between American Bitcoin and Gryphon Digital Mining validates that vision and highlights the strength of our broader strategy and business model. We believe the combined company is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on structural tailwinds in Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure, and we look forward to supporting its continued growth as a strategic partner. For Dominari shareholders, this is notable value creation."

In May Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP ) announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with American Bitcoin Corp, a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, pursuant to which Gryphon will acquire American Bitcoin in a stock-for-stock merger transaction. Upon closing, the combined company will operate under the American Bitcoin brand, led by the management and board of directors of American Bitcoin. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ABTC."

Research more bitcoin and crypto stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.