GBP/USD Forecast Today 18/06: Slips Before FOMC (Chart)
- During the trading session on Tuesday, we saw the British pound dropped fairly significantly against the US dollar. This is perhaps simply due to the fact that we are mechanically trading back and forth in a range bound area, with the 1.34 level underneath offering massive support, while the 1.3650 level offers significant resistance. You should also keep in mind that the Federal Reserve is releasing an interest rate decision during the trading session on Wednesday, so people will be looking at this through the prism of what's going on with the interest rate decision in the United States, and perhaps more important, the trajectory of interest rate policy.
Ultimately, I think this is a scenario where people will be very cautious with their position sizing, release it should be. However, if we were to break above the 1.3650 level on a daily close, that could really start to open up the bigger move to the upside. On the other hand, if we were to break down below the 1.34 level, that would of course be an area where the 50 Day EMA is racing toward, and it will almost certainly attract buyers.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIt's a market that's been sideways for a couple of weeks, and I do think that makes quite a bit of sense considering that we had gotten here so quickly, and trends can only last for so long. With this being the case, I think you've got a scenario where buyers continue to support the market, but we need to get through the interest rate decision and much more breakout.Ready to trade our GBP/USD daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UK in the industry for you.
