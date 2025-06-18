BPX Enhances Collaboration in AEC Industry with Cloud-Based BIM Solutions

BPX is a top business process transformation company, revolutionizing the AEC industry with cloud-based BIM services.

- Nikhil AgarwalPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BPX is a leading company for business process transformation that is reinventing the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) world with its cloud-based BIM services. The company uses unique BIM modeling and BIM building information management to streamline project workflows, improve collaboration, and reduce risk in construction for architects, engineers, and contractors across the world.Building information modeling service is not optional; it is necessary in order for AEC firms to stay competitive. BPX Build Information Modelling solutions enable synchronizing real-time data to provide seamless coordination among teams of diverse construction specialists engaged in complex infrastructure and building construction projects.

"Work in progress is really being turned around here in BIM. Through the cloud-based way of doing this, we shall provide all project data for easy access to all parties concerned, 24/7, to avoid all kinds of miscommunication and expensive delays" declared Nikhil Agarwal, founder of BPX. "The architectural BIM know-how we shall bring in will allow a company to streamline planning, to provide enhanced visualization, and to be even more efficient."The main problems faced by the AEC in its operation relate to broken communication that, in most cases, results in project inefficiency and a budget overrun. BIM services from BPX help to create a digital environment that allows for teamwork between architects, engineers, and contractors who work on projects in real-time, which creates open communication channels.Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder of BPX highlights that cloud-based BIM-building information management has been an essential element in modern construction projects: "Most of the time, the conventional way of project management is usually flawed as it may misalign stakeholders. BIM helps to delete silos through which data-informed decisions are made to save costs on every level of the lifecycle of the project."

Future of BIM in the AEC IndustryThe accelerating pace of digital transformation in the AEC sector is the main area to focus on in this context. Those companies making the most from building information modeling services find themselves with a built-in competitive edge. BPX continues to create in the area of integrating AI and automation with BIM in architecture; thus, firms can work much more effectively and mitigate their risk more efficiently."Add to that the technology in smart data-driven design and execution. BIM solutions will empower firms to lead through smarter, more efficient project management from conception to completion," says Nikhil Agarwal. BPX's BIM modeling solutions are already boosting firms to become more productive and cost-efficient, thus confirming that BIM is not only an upgrade of the technological level of AEC but a strategic tool in the AEC industry today.BPX's cloud-based BIM services are not just about digital modeling-they redefine project execution. Through the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Information Management for construction better known as BIM Building Information Management, firms can eliminate a whole lot of inefficiencies and save time by minimizing redoing things.About BPXBusiness Process Xperts offers strong BIM consultancy services. Serving clients in 12 countries for many years, BPX has focused on improving business processes and providing innovative BIM services. With the help of BPX's BIM modeling services, clients have achieved the best results possible.

