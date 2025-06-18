Experienced IP Attorney Joins Panitch Schwarze To Guide Clients On Global Trademark And Copyright Strategy
Lewis's clients range from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies and include clients in the automotive, pharmaceutical, financial, technology, consumer products, gaming, artificial intelligence, fashion, and music industries. She practices before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) and has handled numerous Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy arbitration proceedings.
"Trademark and copyright protections are incredibly valuable tools in an IP portfolio strategy, and I look forward to working with the team at Panitch Schwarze to counsel clients on how to leverage them effectively," said Lewis. "Each company has different needs, based on its size and the nuances of its industry. Having immersed myself in the IP concerns of businesses that run the gamut in size and field, I am excited to help our clients navigate the options to secure the best possible protections for their property."
Lewis is an active member of the International Trademark Association (INTA) and the MARQUES European Trademark Association. She has served on several INTA committees, contributing to thought leadership on key issues affecting trademark law. She also has served as secretary of the IP Section of the Bar Association of the District of Columbia.
Before joining Panitch, Lewis spent several years at Oliff PLC as the chair of the trademark department. She earned her law degree from Boston College Law School and a bachelor's degree in French and Spanish from Catholic University of America.
About Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP – Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel LLP is a boutique intellectual property law firm with offices in Philadelphia, Wilmington, Delaware, and Alexandria, Virginia. The firm's IP law practitioners provide strategic litigation, licensing and counseling services relating to patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets, domain names and internet issues domestically and internationally. The firm's long-standing relationships with a network of associates worldwide enable its attorneys and advisors to provide clients with global intellectual property advice and protection.
