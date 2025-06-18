INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Open Lending Corporation Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - LPRO
The class action concerns whether Open Lending and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until June 30, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Open Lending Corporation securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On March 17, 2025, Open Lending disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for 2024 as it“require[d] additional time to finalize its accounting and review processes specifically related to its profit share revenue and related contract assets.”
On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 19.03%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $3.49 per share on March 18, 2025.
Then, on March 31, 2025, Open Lending reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing quarterly revenue of negative $56.9 million due in part to“a $81.3 million reduction in estimated profit share revenues related to business in historic vintages” . . .“primarily due to heightened delinquencies and corresponding defaults associated with loans originated in 2021 through 2024.” Separately, Open Lending also announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and new Chief Operating Officer (“COO”), effectively immediately, both of whom would replace Charles D. Jehl, who had been simultaneously serving as the Company's CEO, COO and Chief Financial Officer.
On this news, Open Lending's stock price fell $1.59 per share, or 57.61%, to close at $1.17 per share on April 1, 2025.
