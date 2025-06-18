Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump weights pros, cons of joining Israel on its attacks on Iran

Trump weights pros, cons of joining Israel on its attacks on Iran


2025-06-18 09:29:00
(MENAFN) The question of whether the United States should join Israel in strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities or remain uninvolved has revealed sharp divisions within President Donald Trump’s circle. Following a meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday, Trump is reportedly weighing the option of aiding attacks on Iran.

During his presidential campaign, Trump frequently condemned what he called “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East, yet he also insisted that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. This tension has now brought the isolationist and hawkish factions within his party into direct conflict.

On Tuesday, conservative Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky aligned with Democrats to introduce legislation aimed at preventing Trump from deploying US forces against Iran without explicit congressional approval. “This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie declared on social media.

Supporters of Trump’s “America First” agenda stressed that the president pledged to avoid involvement in prolonged conflicts like those in Afghanistan and Iraq, which claimed thousands of American lives. The internal debate highlights the struggle Trump faces in balancing his campaign promises against evolving geopolitical realities.

MENAFN18062025000045017281ID1109690935

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search