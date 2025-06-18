403
Trump weights pros, cons of joining Israel on its attacks on Iran
(MENAFN) The question of whether the United States should join Israel in strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities or remain uninvolved has revealed sharp divisions within President Donald Trump’s circle. Following a meeting with his national security team in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday, Trump is reportedly weighing the option of aiding attacks on Iran.
During his presidential campaign, Trump frequently condemned what he called “stupid endless wars” in the Middle East, yet he also insisted that Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons. This tension has now brought the isolationist and hawkish factions within his party into direct conflict.
On Tuesday, conservative Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky aligned with Democrats to introduce legislation aimed at preventing Trump from deploying US forces against Iran without explicit congressional approval. “This is not our war. Even if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution,” Massie declared on social media.
Supporters of Trump’s “America First” agenda stressed that the president pledged to avoid involvement in prolonged conflicts like those in Afghanistan and Iraq, which claimed thousands of American lives. The internal debate highlights the struggle Trump faces in balancing his campaign promises against evolving geopolitical realities.
