Russia Running Large-Scale Disinfo Ops In Africa, Latin America Ukraine Intel

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian Federation is launching large-scale disinformation operations targeting audiences across Africa, Latin America, and some European countries.

The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported on the tools of influence of Russian media expansion and the threat to Ukraine and the said regions, Ukrinform saw.

"This media expansion not only undermines Ukraine's international reputation, but also creates potential threats to our security and foreign policy positions," the FISU noted.

In a review posted on the agency's website, intelligence analysts cites examples of Russia's covert efforts.

In the capital of Mali, Bamako, a project to train local journalists was launched under the guise of an independent news agency, the African Initiative. The program included online and in-person journalism courses with pledges of further employment.

In fact, the project is supervised by Russian intelligence, the report reads.

This is a typical example of the so-called "soft power", where under the pretext of education, infrastructure for further information operations is actually laid down, the FISU emphasized.

Also, the main instruments of pressure in media space remain Russia's state-owned RT (formerly Russia Today) and Sputnik. Both platforms not only spread narratives favorable to the Kremlin, but also operate offices, training centers, and partnerships with local media across continents.

As for Latin America's audiences, RT and Sputnik closely cooperate with the TV channels Telesur (Venezuela) and HispanTV (Iran), which allows Russia to promote a coordinated anti-Western line in several languages ​​simultaneously.

In addition, the Russian Federation shares with these partners their offices, operators, and technical resources, building up an effective network of influence.

In Africa, the report adds, the Russians are actively concluding agreements with local TV channels. Intelligence assesses that more than 30 African TV channels now broadcast Russian content, which outlines a pro-Kremlin media environment across the continent.

Another focus of FISU's report is covert promotion of Russia's narratives through local media and influencers

“In addition to direct distribution of content, Russia resorts to covert distribution through contracts with local media. For example, agreements with media groups in Kenya provide Russian agencies with access to millions of listeners and readers in several African countries,” the report reads.

The FISU stresses direct implications of Russia's information presence in Africa and Latin America for Ukraine.

In particular, this creates a global background where Moscow's position is claimed to be "balanced", or even "truthful".

In addition, Ukrainian diplomacy faces resistance to narratives of Russian war and aggression, especially in the regions where Russian influence dominates.

"Massive information campaigns create the basis for Russia's military and technical cooperation with African regimes, which is already turning those territories into logistical and operational bases for indirect attacks targeting the interests of Ukraine's partner states," the FISU added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kremlin is actively using the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of hybrid influence on the African continent, said Andriy Yusov, a representative from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.