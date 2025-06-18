Occupation Research Center Tracks New Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Deployment In Donetsk Region
According to Ukrinform, the report comes from Petro Andriushchenko, former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, who shared the update along with a photo on Telegram .
“A new batch of Russian SPAs has been observed being moved toward the Novopavlivka axis. They are being transported by rail from Russia to the Ilovaisk rail hub (a town under occupation since 2014), then unloaded in Donetsk and hauled by truck,” Andriushchenko wrote.
He noted that this is one of the first verified instances of such a direct rail transfer, confirmed by sources on the ground.
Additionally, Russian forces appear to be moving these artillery systems without any tactical markings, which is unusual.Read also: Russian forces spotted moving troops toward Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol
As previously reported, Russian occupiers continue to expand military logistics infrastructure, including the rapid construction of a bypass road around the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment