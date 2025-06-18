Occupation Research Center Tracks New Russian Self-Propelled Artillery Deployment In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A new batch of Russian self-propelled artillery systems (SPAs) has been spotted being moved through the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, the report comes from Petro Andriushchenko, former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol and head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, who shared the update along with a photo on Telegram .

“A new batch of Russian SPAs has been observed being moved toward the Novopavlivka axis. They are being transported by rail from Russia to the Ilovaisk rail hub (a town under occupation since 2014), then unloaded in Donetsk and hauled by truck,” Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that this is one of the first verified instances of such a direct rail transfer, confirmed by sources on the ground.

Additionally, Russian forces appear to be moving these artillery systems without any tactical markings, which is unusual.

As previously reported, Russian occupiers continue to expand military logistics infrastructure, including the rapid construction of a bypass road around the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol.