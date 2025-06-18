403
Modi Refuses External Mediation on Kashmir
(MENAFN) India's premier Narendra Modi told the American head of state that New Delhi would not entertain outside arbitration with Pakistan, responding to Donald Trump’s claim that he could assist the two South Asian adversaries in settling the Kashmir dispute.
Modi stressed that Washington had no involvement in the recent truce with Pakistan.
His position was conveyed during a 35 minute telephone conversation with Trump, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri revealed.
In a video statement aired by a state-run news agency, Misri quoted the prime minister as saying India has "never accepted third-party mediation and will not accept such mediation in the future" regarding its conflict with Pakistan.
The 1972 Simla Agreement obliges both neighbours to address their disagreements bilaterally.
Amid intensified friction last month, sparked by the April 22 attack in Indian administered Kashmir, Trump announced on May 10 that the United States had brokered a ceasefire, asserting he averted a possible nuclear confrontation through trade leverage and direct diplomacy.
Although that ceasefire remains in force, Modi underlined that the United States holds no mediating role between India and Pakistan.
