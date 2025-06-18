STRETCH ZONE CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING IN ROUND ROCK, TX

Premier Assisted Stretching Franchise Welcomes Newest Location Under Local Leadership

ROUND ROCK, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stretch Zone, the nation's premier assisted-stretching brand featuring a patented strapping system on proprietary tables, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Round Rock, TX. This marks Stretch Zone's 395th location in the United States and is operated by Kevin and Kimberly Wood, multi-unit Stretch Zone franchisees.

Kevin and Kimberly, both coming from successful corporate careers, Kevin in automotive manufacturing and Kimberly in the manufactured home industry-decided to make a bold pivot into wellness entrepreneurship together. "From manufacturing to mobility-it's been a joyful shift into purpose and people," Kimberly shares. Their journey with Stretch Zone began in October 2024 with the acquisition of their first studio in Georgetown, TX. Since then, they've expanded rapidly, acquiring the existing Stretch Zone Austin studios in Four Points, Lakeway, Westlake, and William Cannon, with exclusive rights secured for four additional studios in the Austin area.

Their connection to Stretch Zone started in a deep personal way. Kimberly was recovering from an injury and facing the possibility of surgery when she discovered the power of practitioner-assisted stretching. Within weeks of consistent sessions, she experienced a significant reduction in swelling and symptoms-delaying the need for surgery and igniting a passion to help others feel the same relief. Kimberly became a stretch evangelist telling everyone she encountered about the benefits of stretching. Kevin was equally inspired by the stories of transformation from Stretch Zone members. "When someone in their 80s touches their toes again, a 75-year-old improves their golf swing, or a young athlete enhances their performance and recovery-it's not just inspiring, it's transformational," Kevin explains. "Stretch Zone helps weekend warriors stay in the game and gives parents and grandparents the mobility to keep up with the kids. This method doesn't just improve flexibility-it restores freedom."

Together, the Woods saw an opportunity not just to start a business, but to embrace a rewarding way of life centered on serving others. "Stretching is the ongoing lifestyle of a person of growth," says leadership expert John C. Maxwell-a quote that has deeply resonated with Kevin and Kimberly as they've stepped into this calling. For them, Stretch Zone isn't just a business, it's a vehicle for growth, wellness, and purpose in serving others.

With the opening of their newest location in Round Rock, they're excited to bring Stretch Zone's life-changing benefits to a thriving, wellness-minded community. "Round Rock has been waiting for something like this," says Kimberly. "It's a fresh start for so many people-and for us, another opportunity to serve others."

Stretch Zone provides a unique approach to improving mobility, offering customized stretching plans designed to meet the specific needs and goals of members. The opening of this Round Rock location represents the continued growth of Stretch Zone, bringing this premium wellness service to a vibrant area with a largely active community.

Stretch Zone is the only nationally accredited stretch franchise, thanks to its patented equipment and proprietary training methodology. The brand uses a science-backed approach to stretching, helping your muscles relax and move more freely for better flexibility and mobility. With a welcoming environment and an open studio layout, Stretch Zone emphasizes a gradual, personalized approach that helps members safely increase their mobility and range of motion over time. With several membership options, there's a plan that suits every lifestyle and price point.

Stretch Zone Round Rock is located in University Commons HEB Center at 200 University Blvd, Suite 620, Round Rock, TX, 78665. Operating hours are Monday–Friday 7am–8pm, Saturday and Sunday 8am - 5pm. The studio phone number is (512) 634-9200. The first visit is free for any new Stretch Zone member. For more information, visit .

