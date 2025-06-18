Two Iranian Centrifuge Production Sites Destroyed: IAEA
Vienna: Two buildings housing manufacturing sites for centrifuge components for Iran's nuclear programme have been destroyed at Karaj, just outside the capital Tehran, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday.
The UN agency's announcement came hours after Israel's military said it had carried out a series of air strikes in and around Tehran.
"The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit," said the IAEA in a post on X.
Heatstroke alerts issued in Japan as temperatures surge
Iran says hypersonic missiles fired at Israel as Trump demands 'unconditional surrender'
Iran's Khamenei to give televised address: state media
"Both sites were previously under IAEA monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA," it added, referring to a 2015 deal on Iran's nuclear programme.
In another strike on a site in Tehran, "one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested", the agency added in a post on X.
Centrifuges are vital for uranium enrichment, the sensitive process that can produce fuel for nuclear reactors or, in highly extended form, the core of a nuclear reactor.
