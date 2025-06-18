403
Russia releases names of deceased Ukrainian soldiers disowned by Kiev
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have released the identities of nearly 100 deceased Ukrainian soldiers from a group of over 6,000 whose remains Moscow has offered to return in a unilateral humanitarian gesture following the latest peace talks in Istanbul.
Evgeny Balitsky, governor of Russia’s Zaporozhye Region, published the first six pages listing 97 names, ID details, and locations of death on Saturday. He stated this move aims to help families locate their loved ones, accusing Kiev of deliberately withholding such information from the public.
Although the Istanbul negotiations led to an agreement to exchange at least 1,000 prisoners from each side—especially younger and critically ill individuals—Ukraine reportedly failed to appear at the designated exchange point when Russia delivered a convoy with the remains of 1,212 Ukrainian troops.
Lt. Gen. Alexander Zorin, a Russian negotiator, said Ukraine unexpectedly postponed the prisoner swap and body transfer, without committing to a new date. Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed Kiev was given a list of 640 prisoners but didn’t attend the exchange, offering only “strange” explanations.
While Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters rejected Russia’s claims and insisted preparations for the exchange were ongoing, Ukrainian media suggested the process has been delayed until the following week without a formal announcement.
Balitsky accused Ukrainian officials of obstructing the repatriation to avoid acknowledging the scale of their military casualties and evading compensation payments to families. He alleged that as long as soldiers are officially “missing,” their relatives receive no financial support.
This delay, Balitsky argued, reflects a broader pattern of Ukraine breaking agreements and avoiding accountability, while blaming Western nations for prolonging the conflict by continuing to arm Kiev instead of promoting peace.
