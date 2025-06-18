403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Wheat Reserves Sufficient For 10 Months, Says Ministry
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced on Wednesday that Jordan's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to meet domestic consumption for 10 months, while barley reserves cover eight months.
Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said the government continues to issue tenders to secure additional imports from multiple countries, primarily Romania, Bulgaria, and Russia, to bolster reserves and ensure food security.
Barmawi also revealed that construction is underway for new silos in Qatraneh with a storage capacity of 600,000 tons. Upon completion by the end of this year, the Kingdom's total grain storage capacity will reach 2.31 million tons.
He explained that current vertical silo capacity stands at 710,000 tons, while horizontal silos can store up to 1 million tons. The new Qatraneh facility is expected to significantly enhance national storage capacity, enabling the Kingdom to maintain wheat reserves sufficient for over 16 months.
Barmawi emphasized that the Ministry is committed to safeguarding the Kingdom's strategic stockpile and increasing reserves. He also confirmed that supply chains are operating smoothly and are continuously monitored to meet local market demand, particularly for essential food commodities, both imported and locally produced.
Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced on Wednesday that Jordan's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to meet domestic consumption for 10 months, while barley reserves cover eight months.
Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said the government continues to issue tenders to secure additional imports from multiple countries, primarily Romania, Bulgaria, and Russia, to bolster reserves and ensure food security.
Barmawi also revealed that construction is underway for new silos in Qatraneh with a storage capacity of 600,000 tons. Upon completion by the end of this year, the Kingdom's total grain storage capacity will reach 2.31 million tons.
He explained that current vertical silo capacity stands at 710,000 tons, while horizontal silos can store up to 1 million tons. The new Qatraneh facility is expected to significantly enhance national storage capacity, enabling the Kingdom to maintain wheat reserves sufficient for over 16 months.
Barmawi emphasized that the Ministry is committed to safeguarding the Kingdom's strategic stockpile and increasing reserves. He also confirmed that supply chains are operating smoothly and are continuously monitored to meet local market demand, particularly for essential food commodities, both imported and locally produced.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment