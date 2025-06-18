Wheat Reserves Sufficient For 10 Months, Says Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply announced on Wednesday that Jordan's strategic wheat reserves are sufficient to meet domestic consumption for 10 months, while barley reserves cover eight months.Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said the government continues to issue tenders to secure additional imports from multiple countries, primarily Romania, Bulgaria, and Russia, to bolster reserves and ensure food security.Barmawi also revealed that construction is underway for new silos in Qatraneh with a storage capacity of 600,000 tons. Upon completion by the end of this year, the Kingdom's total grain storage capacity will reach 2.31 million tons.He explained that current vertical silo capacity stands at 710,000 tons, while horizontal silos can store up to 1 million tons. The new Qatraneh facility is expected to significantly enhance national storage capacity, enabling the Kingdom to maintain wheat reserves sufficient for over 16 months.Barmawi emphasized that the Ministry is committed to safeguarding the Kingdom's strategic stockpile and increasing reserves. He also confirmed that supply chains are operating smoothly and are continuously monitored to meet local market demand, particularly for essential food commodities, both imported and locally produced.