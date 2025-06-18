403
Russian troops disable Ukrainian fiber-optic drone
(MENAFN) A video shared on the Telegram channel Voennyi Osvedomitel (Military Informant) reportedly shows Russian troops disabling a Ukrainian fiber-optic drone by simply cutting its cable with scissors. Unlike conventional FPV drones that depend on radio signals, fiber-optic models use physical cables, making them immune to electronic jamming. Both Russian and Ukrainian forces have adopted these advanced systems in the conflict.
The footage captures Russian soldiers spotting the drone's fiber-optic cable as it moved through a forest. They rushed forward and severed the line using medical scissors, causing the drone to crash and explode shortly afterward.
Russia was the first to introduce these so-called “invisible thread” drones on a large scale in mid-2024. One such model, the Prince Vandal of Novgorod, was rapidly developed by the Ushkuynik Scientific and Production Center. Russian officials claim these drones have inflicted significant damage on Western-supplied Ukrainian military assets, reportedly destroying up to $300 million worth of equipment, according to Andrey Nikitin, the governor of Novgorod Region.
In May, The Times reported that Russia had gained the upper hand in drone warfare, excelling in both UAV manufacturing and battlefield deployment. It highlighted how fiber-optic drones—controlled via ultra-thin cables—are difficult to detect or jam, reshaping frontline tactics and impacting soldier morale.
However, these drones do have limitations, such as a restricted range based on cable length and potential visibility of the cable depending on environmental conditions.
