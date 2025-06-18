Hotspot Therapeutics To Present Preclinical Data From Small Molecule IRF5 Program At FOCIS 2025

BOSTON, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting Smart Allostery platform-identified regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's interferon regulatory factor 5 (IRF5) program in an oral and poster presentation at the 25th Annual Meeting of the Federation of Clinical Immunology Societies (FOCIS 2025), taking place June 24-27, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting IRF5: Discovery and Preclinical Development of Selective Small Molecule Inhibitors

Session: Late-Breaking Abstracts

Session Date and Time: Wed., Jun. 25, 3:15-5:15 PM ET

Presentation Time: 4:00-4:15 PM ET

Location: Salons H-K, Boston Marriott Copley Place, Boston, MA

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart AllosteryTM platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. To learn more, visit .

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

[email protected]

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics

