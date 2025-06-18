Cosmetics ODM Market Was Valued At USD 6,373 Million In 2018, At A 12.8% CAGR In The Forecast Period

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Cosmetics original design manufacturers (ODM) produces cosmetic products by research & development and testing. The ODM products are eventually branded by another firm for sale. It enables rapid introduction of new products and brands in the market across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific backed by the entry of several major cosmetic companies including L'Oreal, M.A.C, NYX, and L.A. GIRL COSMETICS. Nowadays, a greater number of cosmetic brands across the globe are adopting ODM strategy for the launch of new products to gain the higher market share. Today, consumers are paying more attention to the usage of cosmetics in their daily life in order to improve their style quotient and overall personality. Cosmetics products play an important role in enhancing one's inherent beauty and physical features. Men are also increasingly using cosmetics in their daily routine including various types of fragrances and deodorants. This growing demand for cosmetic products has, in turn, led to the growth of cosmetics ODM market . With the rising disposable income levels, people are spending more on beauty products and are ready to buy personal luxury goods that can add value to their beauty. This has increased the overall demand for such products, especially in developing economies like India and China.

Segment Analysis Make up segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 13.2%

Makeup segment is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global cosmetics ODM market. Today's young generation is more concerned about beauty, thus, heavily adopting various makeup products. This has boosted the overall demand for skin care products, which is further supported by increasing disposable income. Heavy use of makeup products in the media industry including movie making and others and skin protection through makeup products are expected to support the market growth further. Some of the leading makeup products are foundation, powder, concealer, luminizer, blush, primer, bronzer, eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, false lashes, eyebrows, lip gloss, and lip liner.

Regional Analysis Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the forecast period

Being a global production hub for cosmetics, China accounts for a major share of the global cosmetics ODM market. China is domination the cosmetic ODM market and was valued at USD 1,944 million in 2018. Being a global production hub for cosmetics, China accounts for a major share of the global cosmetics ODM market. According to the International Trade Administration, China is expected to dominate the cosmetics ODM market for the next 5 years owing to the increasing number of cosmetic ODM manufacturers in the country and high demand for cosmetic products in the global market. Moreover, increasing hold of the major players on the cosmetic and personal care industry has significantly influenced the overall market growth.

Competitive Players

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the market are Cosmax, Intercos, Kolmar, Nihon Kolmar Co., Ltd, Cosmo beauty, Nox Bellow Cosmetics, Ancorotti Cosmetics, COSMECCA, BioTruly Company, Toyo Beauty, Easycare Intelligence Tech, Homar, ANTE cosmetics, Francia Cosmetics, Life-Beauty Cosmetics.

Recent Developments

Segmentation

Cosmetics ODM Market Segmentation By Application



Skincare

Makeup

Haircare Others

Regions Covered

America



North America



U.S.



Canada

Mexico South America

Europe



Western Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar Rest of The Middle East

Africa



South Africa

Ghana Nigeria

