Khamenei Unleashes 'Zulfiqar', Declares 'Battle Has Begun'

The warning came just hours after direct threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to Sayyed Khamenei, along with his call for Iran's“unconditional surrender.”

Ayatollah Khamenei posted a cryptic but strongly worded message on the social media platform X, stating:

“In the name of the renowned Hyder, the battle begins. Ali, with his Zulfiqar, returns to Khaybar.”

The statement invoked powerful Islamic symbolism -“Hyder” and“Zulfiqar” refer to the first Shia Imam, Ali, and his legendary sword.

A subsequent post read:

“We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

The post appeared to frame the battle as part of a broader ideological struggle, accompanied by an image of a man with a sword entering a castle gate - a clear allusion to the historic Battle of Khaybar.

Earlier, Trump had claimed that the United States and Israel had full control of Iranian airspace and warned that the country's top leader was within reach.

“We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but he's safe there - we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump wrote, adding,“Our patience is wearing thin.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now