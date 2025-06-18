World Of Mugham Int'l Music Festival Kicks Off In Heydar Aliyev Palace

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Palace has hosted the grand opening ceremony of the 7th World of Mugham International Mugham Music Festival.

Azernews reports that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry organise the traditional festival, which aims to promote the rich musical heritage of Azerbaijan and the mugham art on an international scale.

The festival, which will continue until June 22, is also supported organizationally by the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

This year, more than 200 performers, researchers, and guests from over 25 countries, including Turkiye, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Iraq, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Canada, India, Norway, Russia, the United Kingdom, the USA, Japan, and Switzerland participating in the festival.

At the opening ceremony, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, well-known cultural and scientific figures, and representatives of the participating countries attended.

The hosts of the evening provided information about the history and development stages of mugham art.

It was emphasised that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev continues to pay ongoing attention and care to the development and promotion of all areas of the Azerbaijani culture, including music and mugham art.

The First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, is a great patron of the Azerbaijani culture and the great mugham. It is no coincidence that, thanks to her efforts and care, Azerbaijani mugham was included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Note that the World of Mugham International Mugham Music Festival has been organised since 2009, precisely under the initiative and patronage of Mehriban Aliyeva.

Following this, a magnificent concert titled "Bayati" was presented as part of the festival.

Performances by artists and ensembles from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Morocco, Spain, Iraq, UAE, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Canada, India, and Mongolia, distinguished by their ethnic and cultural richness, were enjoyed.

The concert concluded with a performance of "Muğamat var olan yerdə..." by People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his group.

Within the framework of the festival, a mugham competition will be held with the participation of young talents from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and China.

The festival program also includes a symposium dedicated to the theoretical and practical heritage of the prominent 13th-century musicologist Səfiyəddin Urməvi, an interactive sound performance based on the "Muğam saatı" (Mugham Hour) program of Azerbaijani radio from the 1950s-60s in İçərişəhər, and the "Muğam 12" music marathon. Throughout the festival, master concerts with the participation of renowned Azerbaijani mugham performers will also take place.

The closing ceremony of the competition will be held at the Aghdam Mugham Centre in Aghdam, the cradle of mugham, where the mugham's origins are rooted.