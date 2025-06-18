Bulgaria Assumes Chairmanship Of BSEC Parliamentary Assembly
The chairmanship of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC PA) has officially passed to Bulgaria, Azernews reports.
The announcement was made during the recent BSEC PA meeting held in Baku. Sahiba Gafarova, the current Assembly President and Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, confirmed the transition of leadership to Bulgaria.
Blagika Lasovska, a member of North Macedonia's delegation to the BSEC PA, expressed optimism about her country's growing role within the organisation. Having joined the Assembly just two years ago, she highlighted the significant benefits North Macedonia gains from its membership.
“This organisation offers North Macedonia great opportunities,” Lasovska told journalists.
“We highly value our cooperative ties within the BSEC PA, particularly our collaboration with member states such as Azerbaijan. We are hopeful that our economic and political relations will continue to strengthen under the framework of this organisation.”
