Bajaur Court Sentences Husband To Life Imprisonment For Wife's Murder

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A court in Bajaur has sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500,000 after finding him guilty of murdering his wife.

The verdict was based on an effective investigation conducted by the police team.

According to details, the investigation was carried out under the supervision of SP Investigation Naveed Iqbal and led by Officer Investigation Bakht Zaman of Salarzai Police Station.

The inquiry established the suspect's involvement in the murder of his wife, following which the case was formally presented in court.

The court, after reviewing the available evidence and police findings, declared the accused guilty and awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 500,000. The amount will be paid to the victim's legal heirs.