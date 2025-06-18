Blast On Jaffar Express Track Near Jacobabad Derails Two Coaches, No Casualties Reported
According to railway officials, two coaches of the train derailed as a result of the explosion. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported.
Sources said the blast damaged a portion of the railway track, prompting immediate repair efforts.
A relief train was dispatched promptly to safely remove the affected coaches and restore the track for use.
Security forces have also reached the site to assess the situation.
It is worth noting that a similar incident occurred on June 16 in Machh, where a minor blast caused slight damage to the railway track.
