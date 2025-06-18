Int'l Ombudsmen Symposium Delegates Visit Alley Of Honor And Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)
The symposium, titled“Strengthening the Rule of Law: The Role of Ombudsmen and National Human Rights Institutions”, is dedicated to the Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty and coincides with June 18 – Human Rights Day in Azerbaijan.
The visiting delegation first arrived at the Alley of Honor, where they paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, by laying a wreath and flowers at his grave.
They also commemorated the renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laying flowers at her resting place.
The delegation later proceeded to the Alley of Martyrs, where they paid tribute to the heroic sons and daughters of the nation who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and sovereignty, laying flowers on their graves.
During the visit, the guests were provided with detailed information about the historical significance of the Alley of Martyrs.
