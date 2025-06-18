Bulgaria, Azerbaijan Can Boost Economic Cooperation At Legislative Level Through PABSEC - Speaker (Exclusive Interview)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Bulgaria and Azerbaijan can strengthen economic cooperation at the legislative level within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Natalia Kiselova said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the 65th PABSEC Plenary Session in Baku.

“I consider the relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan to be excellent and stable - they are based on a solid foundation, long-standing friendship, and partnership. These relations are characterized by a high level of trust and the absence of any open or contentious political issues. All of this creates a great basis for a productive and dynamic dialogue in the future, which is being conducted at all levels - including the highest political level.

In recent years, this dialogue has significantly intensified not only at the parliamentary level - thanks to exchanges of visits between the heads of our parliaments - but also at the level of our presidents, who have held a number of meetings not only during official and working visits but also on the sidelines of international forums attended by both countries. We deeply appreciate the respect that President Ilham Aliyev shows toward our country. One should also not forget the working meetings held between the prime ministers of our countries in 2019 and 2022,” she said.

Kiselova believes that the excellent bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria create a solid foundation for developing concrete steps to deepen cooperation in several priority areas - not only in energy, but also in the fields of economy and trade, transport and energy connectivity, tourism, education, and culture.

“PABSEC provides a platform through which we can strengthen economic cooperation, including at the legislative level - especially at a time when the architecture of international relations is changing literally every day. Enhancing connectivity between countries in the region has already proven to be an effective tool for boosting mobility and economic growth.

At the same time, only through joint efforts can we tackle the challenges facing our region - ensuring peace and security, building trust, developing an efficient transport system, protecting the environment, fostering cultural interconnectedness, and stimulating economic activity. These are just some of the priorities that Bulgaria intends to promote in cooperation with other member states,” the speaker noted.

She pointed out that it is no exaggeration to say that Azerbaijan plays a key role within PABSEC.

“Azerbaijan's consistent foreign policy and active engagement in the work of international institutions serve as a vivid example of responsible and predictable behavior on the global stage. Azerbaijan not only advocates stability and development in the region through its actions and stance but also sends a clear signal of its readiness to be a strategic partner in this region.

The dynamics of international relations, which we have witnessed literally in recent days and even hours, only strengthen my conviction about the need to intensify parliamentary cooperation as a practical mechanism for preventing or resolving crises. The initiatives to be implemented during Bulgaria's chairmanship are precisely aimed at this - strengthening regional resilience, fostering cooperation both within and beyond the region, promoting cultural integration, and effective crisis management based on expanded international collaboration at both regional and global levels,” Kiselova said.

The parliament speaker further emphasized that bilateral relations in the energy sector hold great significance for the active political dialogue between the two countries.

“Azerbaijan is a key partner in the energy sector and makes a significant contribution to diversifying natural gas supplies not only for Bulgaria but for the entire European Union, which makes it a strategic energy partner both for our country and for all EU member states. The potential for cooperation in this area remains vast, especially given the high dynamics and uncertainties characteristic of today's environment,” Kiselova said.

She also noted that Bulgaria has shown keen interest and has already joined the“Green Corridor” project involving Azerbaijan.

“We welcome the active participation of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR in the Bulgarian market. Furthermore, we look forward to the prompt practical implementation of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. This project is not merely a link between Europe and Asia but a crucial element ensuring Europe's energy and economic security.

I believe that both our countries recognize the need to attract greater freight traffic between Asia and Europe and see the potential for one of the transit exchange routes to pass precisely through our countries. A positive sign would be the restoration of direct transport connections, which began with the resumption of direct flights between the capitals of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan. In previous negotiations, representatives of the executive authorities of both countries expressed their readiness to provide full support in this matter,” the speaker noted.

She considers it natural that the Trans-Caspian corridor, passing through China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and then through Türkiye, will find its logical continuation through Bulgaria towards Western Europe.

"Given that this issue is already being discussed at the level of the parliaments of both countries, I am confident that it will quickly receive positive development, which will be in the interests of our peoples. The further development and strengthening of bilateral relations depends on us. The role of parliamentary diplomacy should not be underestimated either - friendship and cooperation groups between parliamentary committees are a powerful tool of dialogue and an important foundation for successful cooperation in such areas as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, and transport," Kiselova concluded.