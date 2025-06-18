Public Works Ministry Implements JD10 Million Infrastructure Projects In Balqa

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 18 (Petra) – The Ministry of Public Works and Housing, through the Balqa Governorate Public Works Directorate, is advancing a series of central and decentralized infrastructure projects across the governorate, with a total investment exceeding JD10 million under the 2025 budget allocations.According to Ministry spokesperson Omar Maharmeh, the flagship initiative includes the rehabilitation of the Salt-Wadi Shuaib and Mahas-Wadi Shuaib roads, implemented under a central tender by the Roads Department at a cost of JD3.7 million. Additional works and engineering modifications emerging during implementation were allocated JD810,000.To improve traffic flow, the Ministry is constructing a new service road along the Amman-Salt corridor, extending to the Dababneh Tunnel in both directions, with an investment of JD484,000. The Ministry is also expanding the road leading to the King Hussein Bridge and developing new freight and passenger infrastructure at a cost of JD3.5 million. This includes lighting along the ferry road, budgeted at JD500,000.Maharmeh noted that over JD600,000 has been allocated for decentralized projects focusing on road maintenance, agricultural infrastructure, and service improvements across various areas in the governorate.Ongoing maintenance projects include the rehabilitation of the road from the Sakana intersection to al-Karamah in Southern Shuneh, budgeted at over JD59,000, and the resurfacing of the road linking the University of Jordan Farm to Wadi al-Abyad in Deir Alla District, costing JD222,000. These projects involve the removal of existing asphalt, surface leveling, and reapplication of asphalt mixtures.As part of efforts to enhance road safety, a JD30,000 project is underway in the Salt District for the installation of concrete speed bumps and traffic management elements.A 10-month general maintenance services project has also been launched in Salt District, with a budget of JD70,000. This includes labor and machinery provision for daily maintenance operations.In support of the agricultural sector, the Directorate is implementing a JD220,000 road development program in the areas of Rmeimin, Sumiya, Ayra, Allan, and Umm al-Amad. These roads will be paved with asphalt to facilitate access for farmers and improve transport to agricultural lands.Additionally, a traffic flow and public safety project on the Amman-Salt Road stretching six kilometers from the Awayshah Complex to the Dababneh Tunnel will include the construction of side islands to organize entry and exit from commercial zones, at a cost of JD500,000.These initiatives are part of the Ministry's broader infrastructure development strategy aligned with royal directives to enhance service quality and promote equitable development across the Kingdom.Maharmeh affirmed the Ministry's commitment to completing governorate council projects within the fiscal year, stressing that the projects were prepared and approved in advance under the direct supervision of Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Saman, enabling tenders to be issued at the start of the year.