Japan PM Vows Support For Ukraine To Achieve Peace
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 18 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Japan will continue to support Ukraine to help it achieve a fair and lasting peace, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Wednesday.
Ishiba held his first face-to-face talks with Zelenskyy Canada's Kananaskis on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit (G-7).
Ishiba said a fair and lasting peace should come to Ukraine as soon as possible, and pledged efforts to push forward measures to achieve it in close cooperation with the G-7 countries.
The G-7 consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US. The premier also told Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue its support for Ukraine, which is worth more than USD 12 billion in total at the moment.
In support of Ukraine's reconstruction, Ishiba added Japan will host an international conference on the handling of anti-personnel land mines in October.
The two leaders agreed to closely work together to deal with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and to strengthen ties between Japan and Ukraine.
Zelenskyy told Ishiba that Ukraine came under Russian attacks on the previous night, which destroyed a number of kinds of Ukrainian infrastructure, according to NHK. He thanked Japan for the support it has so far provided. (end)
