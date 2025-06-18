403
AI is expected to come after tech employees
(MENAFN) Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has urged employees to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) while warning that the technology will result in a smaller corporate workforce in the coming years. In a memo to staff on Tuesday, Jassy encouraged a mindset of curiosity toward AI.
The company joins many others in outlining plans to integrate AI technologies, even as concerns grow worldwide over potential rapid job losses due to automation.
Jassy said AI-driven "efficiency improvements" are expected to reduce the number of people needed for some current roles, while increasing demand in others.
“It's difficult to predict the exact overall impact, but we anticipate that in the next few years, these efficiency gains from widespread AI use will lead to a smaller total corporate workforce,” he wrote.
Tech firms have heavily invested in AI recently, driven by advances that allow chatbots to generate code, images, and text with minimal input.
However, this rapid adoption has raised alarm among some industry leaders about job losses, particularly in entry-level office positions.
Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, recently told Axios that AI could potentially eliminate half of entry-level white-collar jobs.
