Edenbase Launch Qbase - London's First Quantum Applications Hub, In Partnership With Northeastern University

QBase: London's first Quantum Applications Hub, in Partnership with Northeastern University

A Centre of Excellence Set to Accelerate Global Quantum and Quantum-AI Innovation, Opportunities and Investment.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EdenBase , the Frontier Technology venture investment platform and ecosystem, announce the launch of QBase, London's first dedicated Quantum Applications Hub. QBase will serve as a springboard for quantum/AI-enabled startups and scale-ups, offering access to capital, compute and technical support, key strategic partnerships and an internationally connected ecosystem.

QBase will operate in partnership with Northeastern University, a global research university and the recognised leader in experiential learning, and will serve as a platform for future projects developed together with the university's research faculty. QBase will also be a resource for student entrepreneurs and will be part of Northeastern's Startup Hub on its London campus, situated in the heart of one of London's premier business districts.

QBase will bring together leading technologists, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, industry and government partners to drive the next wave of quantum computing innovation. The EdenBase Quantum Fund will be the anchor resident, investing in early and growth stage quantum startups, some of whom will also be based at the Hub.

The Hub is situated in the heart of one of London's business districts, and will be the place where business learns about quantum so they can be ready to benefit from quantum advantage – as the technology becomes general purpose and moves towards its“ChatGPT” moment.

“Quantum computing today is where generative AI was in 2020,” said Daniel Doll-Steinberg, Co-Founder and General Partner at EdenBase, and author of Unsupervised: Navigating and Influencing a World Controlled by Powerful New Technologies.“As the number of logical/error-corrected qubits increases, now is the time to prepare. QBase is designed to give business and investors a head start in this transformational space.”

Building on a Legacy of Ecosystem Innovation

The team behind EdenBase includes Eric Van der Kleij, the creator of the famous Level39 hub and ecosystem for Canary Wharf Group, one of the world's most successful fintech hubs, and the Tech City/Tech Nation initiative for the UK Prime Minister's office, which helped scale some of the UK's most successful tech companies. Leveraging this experience, EdenBase is uniquely positioned to build a thriving quantum ecosystem.

“London is the second-largest tech ecosystem globally, following Silicon Valley”, said Eric Van der Kleij, Co-Founder and General Partner at EdenBase.“Some of the most significant quantum and AI companies have originated in and around London and the UK: DeepMind, developer of AlphaGo and Google Gemini, and Quantinuum, the world's largest full stack quantum company formed in Cambridge and is based in London and Oxford.”

Ilyas Khan, ex Chair of the Stephen Hawking Foundation and Founder of Cambridge Quantum Computing (merged with Honeywell to form Quantinuum) added“QBase is very timely and needed. Every major country already has a quantum computing strategy, and as the technology matures and becomes more accessible, we will see a rapid increase in the number of quantum start-ups needing investment, and businesses seeking to understand the potential this extraordinary technology can bring.”

Empowering Startups and Investors

QBase is more than just a hub-it's a full-spectrum platform. For startups: a supportive“base camp” guiding founders from early-stage innovation to global impact. For investors: access to a pipeline of vetted startups through regulated funds, private capital, and Special Purpose Vehicles. For Students: access to the most relevant frontier technology experiences and opportunities that will power the future, and all within an ecosystem that prioritises thought leadership and technological excellence.

“QBase is built to orchestrate serendipity,” said Arian Alikhani, Co-Founder and General Partner of EdenBase.“We believe collaboration, investment, and world-class thinking can combine here to unlock breakthroughs not yet imagined.”

About EdenBase

EdenBase is a venture investment platform, hub and ecosystem that unites investors, corporates and startups creating the next game-changing companies powered by frontier technologies.

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern University is a global research university with an R1 Carnegie classification, and the recognized leader in experiential lifelong learning. Northeastern's global university system includes 13 campuses across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, and serves as a platform for scaling ideas, talent, and solutions. Students study, conduct research, and work on co-op in 149 countries and on all continents. The university has 300,000-plus alumni and more than 3,500 industry partners worldwide.

