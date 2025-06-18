Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Africa Announces Mourning

South Africa Announces Mourning


2025-06-18 05:08:09
(MENAFN) The Eastern Cape provincial administration has officially confirmed the recognition of 80 people who perished during the catastrophic flooding that has gravely affected the region.

The severe weather conditions have struck communities following the recent deluge, leading to numerous deaths, the displacement of residents, widespread destruction of public infrastructure, and a major interruption to people's means of survival throughout the province—especially within the O.R. Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.

The confirmed number of deceased individuals has now reached 90.

According to the provincial authorities, among the 90 deaths, 60 were grown-ups while 30 were minors.

Reports indicate that the fatalities included 48 males and 42 females.

The Health Department has finalized medical examinations, with 80 deceased persons successfully identified and 77 bodies already returned to their relatives.

“The Provincial Government remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support, with the Council of Churches also having joined in providing spiritual healing to the grieving families,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.

MENAFN18062025000045017167ID1109689444

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search