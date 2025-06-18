403
South Africa Announces Mourning
(MENAFN) The Eastern Cape provincial administration has officially confirmed the recognition of 80 people who perished during the catastrophic flooding that has gravely affected the region.
The severe weather conditions have struck communities following the recent deluge, leading to numerous deaths, the displacement of residents, widespread destruction of public infrastructure, and a major interruption to people's means of survival throughout the province—especially within the O.R. Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities.
The confirmed number of deceased individuals has now reached 90.
According to the provincial authorities, among the 90 deaths, 60 were grown-ups while 30 were minors.
Reports indicate that the fatalities included 48 males and 42 females.
The Health Department has finalized medical examinations, with 80 deceased persons successfully identified and 77 bodies already returned to their relatives.
“The Provincial Government remains in close contact with affected families to provide necessities and psychosocial support, with the Council of Churches also having joined in providing spiritual healing to the grieving families,” provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said.
