403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Rejects Regime Change in Iran
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron has voiced opposition to any effort aimed at overthrowing the government in Iran, taking a contrasting position to that of US President Donald Trump.
Macron’s remarks came in response to the recent escalation in confrontational language by Trump, who has intensified his stance toward Tehran.
On Tuesday, Trump issued a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform, where he appeared to threaten Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He wrote that “we know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”
This statement came alongside Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in its conflict with Israel.
The current hostilities began when Israel launched an attack on Iran last Friday, claiming the purpose was to halt its alleged nuclear weapons development—a charge Tehran has consistently denied, asserting its nuclear pursuits are solely for civilian purposes.
Responding on the same day, Macron affirmed his stance against Iran becoming a nuclear power, yet he cautioned against using force as a means to bring about governmental change in the country.
He warned that “the biggest error would be to use military strikes to change the regime because it would then be chaos.”
Macron invoked past examples to support his warning, asking, “Does anyone think that what was done in Iraq in 2003 was a good idea? Does anyone think that what was done in Libya the next decade [in 2011] was a good idea? No!”
His comments alluded to the instability that engulfed both nations following Western military interventions that ousted long-standing leaders Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.
Macron’s remarks came in response to the recent escalation in confrontational language by Trump, who has intensified his stance toward Tehran.
On Tuesday, Trump issued a strongly worded post on his Truth Social platform, where he appeared to threaten Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
He wrote that “we know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.”
This statement came alongside Trump’s call for Iran’s “unconditional surrender” in its conflict with Israel.
The current hostilities began when Israel launched an attack on Iran last Friday, claiming the purpose was to halt its alleged nuclear weapons development—a charge Tehran has consistently denied, asserting its nuclear pursuits are solely for civilian purposes.
Responding on the same day, Macron affirmed his stance against Iran becoming a nuclear power, yet he cautioned against using force as a means to bring about governmental change in the country.
He warned that “the biggest error would be to use military strikes to change the regime because it would then be chaos.”
Macron invoked past examples to support his warning, asking, “Does anyone think that what was done in Iraq in 2003 was a good idea? Does anyone think that what was done in Libya the next decade [in 2011] was a good idea? No!”
His comments alluded to the instability that engulfed both nations following Western military interventions that ousted long-standing leaders Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment