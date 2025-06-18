DRDOIIT Delhi Achieve Quantum Entanglement-Based Secure Communication Over 1 Km Link

MENAFN - KNN India)India marked a significant milestone in quantum technology with the successful demonstration of free-space quantum secure communication by the DRDO-Industry-Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi.

The experiment, conducted on the IIT Delhi campus, achieved quantum entanglement-based secure communication over a free-space optical link spanning more than one kilometre.

The demonstration, led by Prof. Bhaskar Kanseri's research group under the DRDO-sanctioned project Design and Development of Photonic Technologies for Free Space QKD, attained a secure key rate of approximately 240 bits per second with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 percent.

This entanglement-assisted quantum key distribution (QKD) marks a foundational step towards real-time quantum cybersecurity applications, including the development of quantum networks and a future quantum internet.

The technology leverages the unique properties of quantum entanglement, which ensures that any attempt to intercept or measure communication is immediately detectable-enhancing both the security and robustness of encryption.

Unlike traditional prepare-and-measure methods, entanglement-based QKD remains secure even in the presence of compromised or imperfect devices, making it highly suitable for critical sectors such as defence, finance, telecommunications, and national security.

One key advantage of free-space QKD is the elimination of costly and disruptive optical fibre installations, especially in difficult terrains and urban areas.

The current demonstration follows a series of quantum advances by the same team, including India's first intercity quantum link between Vindhyachal and Prayagraj in 2022, and a 100-km fiber-based quantum key distribution test conducted in 2024.

These developments are part of a broader effort to foster indigenous research and innovation through DRDO's Centres of Excellence, established at 15 premier institutions including IITs and IISc, aimed at advancing next-generation defence technologies.

