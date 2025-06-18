403
Bangladesh’s court issues public notice of ex-PM to surrender
(MENAFN) A court in Bangladesh issued a public notice on Tuesday, giving former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina a deadline of one week to surrender by June 24 in connection with accusations of crimes against humanity. Hasina, who has been residing in India since August of the previous year, faces trial before the International Crimes Tribunal based in Dhaka. The tribunal cautioned that if she does not appear, legal proceedings will continue without her presence.
The same directive was also extended to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, a close associate of Hasina, who fled to India alongside numerous other officials from the Awami League government following a political upheaval on August 5 last year.
Earlier this month, the tribunal formally accepted the charges against Hasina, which concern alleged violations of human rights. A report from the United Nations human rights office highlighted that the unrest during July and August 2024 resulted in approximately 1,400 deaths, including children who accounted for 12% of those killed. In addition, over 22,000 individuals were reported injured amid the anti-government protests.
Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize winner and head of Bangladesh's transitional government, revealed during a recent trip to the United Kingdom that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had admitted his government’s inability to manage Hasina’s activity on social media. In response, Bangladesh has lodged formal complaints with Indian authorities, accusing Hasina’s online statements of interfering with internal matters and requesting that New Delhi block her access to communication channels until she returns to Bangladesh.
