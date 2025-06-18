Emirates Unveils Sleek A350 At Le Bourget

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Emirates returned to the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget to introduce its new Airbus A350‐900, showcasing its most advanced cabin design and reinforcing ties with French aerospace. The jet, featuring three cabin classes and upgraded passenger amenities, reflects the carrier's strategy to modernise its long-haul fleet.

The A350‐900 on display is configured in a three‐class layout with 32 next‐generation lie‐flat seats in Business Class, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy seats. Cabin highlights include increased headroom, wider aisles, electric window blinds across all classes, cinematic 4K inflight entertainment, wireless charging, and high‐speed Wi‐Fi.

Emirates has taken delivery of seven A350s so far, with 58 remaining on order-bringing its total to around 65 aircraft. The first commercial flight occurred on 3 January 2025, from Dubai to Edinburgh. Further services began in January and February to Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Bologna, Colombo, Kuwait City, Lyon and Mumbai.

Emirates President Sir Tim Clark and French industry partners celebrated the aircraft's introduction, which highlights the airline's investment in France's aerospace sector. Since 1985, Emirates has purchased more than €114 billion worth of Airbus aircraft and components, supporting firms such as Safran, Thales and Michelin. At the show, Emirates announced a €896 million deal with Safran for next‐generation seats and a €322 million investment in Thales's AVANT Up entertainment system for the A350.

This debut coincides with a renewed emphasis on sustainable aviation. The A350 is powered by fuel‐efficient Rolls‐Royce engines, enabling a range of 7,700 miles and emitting lower CO2 per seat compared to previous generations. Emirates is retrofitting older 777 and A380 aircraft with premium economy seats and renewing its fleet as delivery delays with Boeing's 777X persist.

Highlighting its global network impact, Emirates became the first airline to deploy the long‐range A350‐900ULR on the Adelaide–Dubai route, enabling flights over 14,000 km and more than 15 hours nonstop from December 1, 2025. Adelaide Airport anticipates a boost of A$62 million in annual tourism revenue from the service.

Emirates operates 21 weekly flights to Paris-three via A380-plus a daily A350 to Lyon and a daily A380 service to Nice Côte d'Azur. By end‐2025, the A350 is expected to serve at least 17 destinations. Its versatility allows deployment on both long‐haul and shorter routes, offering lie‐flat seats and premium amenities even on regional legs.

