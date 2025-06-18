MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Boston University neuroscientist Steve Ramirez is advancing the frontier of memory science, demonstrating how targeted activation of one memory can suppress another. Employing optogenetics and laser stimulation, Ramirez's team has successfully rewritten a negative memory in mice by triggering positive engrams-clusters of brain cells that store emotional experiences-offering fresh insight with profound therapeutic potential.

At the heart of this emerging field lies the recognition that memory is dynamic, not static. Every recall subtly alters the memory itself. Ramirez's experiments took this further: they activated a fear memory in mice via engineered light-sensitive neurons, then introduced a simultaneous positive stimulus. The result? A lasting reduction in fear response when the likewise negative scenario reoccurred.

This may herald a major shift in treatment of PTSD, anxiety, and depression. As Ramirez notes, the brain may already contain the tools to heal itself-by overlaying painful memories with uplifting ones in carefully timed therapeutic sessions.

Earlier foundational work from Ramirez's lab involved creating false memories in mice. They activated engrams representing safe spaces and paired them with negative stimuli in other contexts, prompting learned fear responses in places the mice had never experienced pain-demonstrating the malleability of memory content.

Exploring further, the team has mapped the hippocampal regions where positive and negative engrams are stored. A study led by Monika Shpokayte and colleagues revealed distinct molecular markers and spatial segregation for these emotional memories-a critical first step toward targeted manipulation.

Expert Stephanie Grella, reflecting on the lab's findings, highlights that timing and emotional valence are crucial. Activating even neutral memories during a recall of a negative experience can disrupt fear encoding effectively.

Translating this from mice to humans presents challenges. Direct optogenetic stimulation is not feasible in people. Instead, behavioural and non‐invasive methods may offer comparable effects. Psychotherapy could be adjusted to prompt vivid positive recollection precisely during re-experiencing of trauma. Transcranial magnetic or deep‐brain stimulation techniques may complement this approach, especially in severe cases.

Pulled into the discussion are parallels with psychedelic‐assisted therapy. A 2021 clinical study using MDMA showed people could rewrite traumatic memory pathways, hinting at broader strategies that combine neurobiological insight with controlled behavioural intervention.

Ramirez himself tempers expectations. Decades of rigorous study lie ahead before memory editing becomes a clinical tool. But he likens the early stage of memory science to the infancy of physics in the Kanarian era-descriptive yet hopeful.

He envisions an eventual“Google Maps for memory”: a detailed, cellular‐level mapping of positive and negative memory networks, enabling precise diagnostics and early intervention for neurodegenerative diseases.

Alongside therapeutic goals, ethical concerns loom large. The notion of erasing or altering memories raises risks of misuse or identity manipulation. Ramirez underscores that any application must be humane, ethical, and transparent-grounded in beneficence.

Backed by National Geographic and multiple science grants, Ramirez's work continues to unravel memory's architecture and how emotion imbues recollection. His lab recently reported the ability to predict where memories will form before experience even occurs-a capability that may transform preventive care for dementia and Alzheimer's.

The research raises compelling questions: When does a“helping hand” in memory editing become undue influence? Who decides what deserves erasure or augmentation? How will society balance mental health advancement with autonomy and consent?

