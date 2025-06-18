Deyaar Aims High With AED 2 Billion Flagship Residential Tower

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai-listed Deyaar Development has announced ambitions to achieve sales of nearly AED 2 billion from its Downtown Residences project in Business Bay, CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami confirmed to CNBC Arabia. The mammoth twin‐tower, rising over 110 storeys and reaching 445 metres in height, is slated to commence construction in the fourth quarter of 2025. Completion is targeted for the end of 2030, with the project offering 522 residences, including one‐ to three‐bedroom apartments, duplexes, penthouses and an exclusive“royal palace” at its summit.

Al Qatami emphasised the strength of Deyaar's current development pipeline, valued at AED 1.1 billion and sufficient to sustain operations for the next two years. To complement this, the firm maintains liquidity of AED 1.8 billion alongside bank facilities totalling AED 900 million. The CEO also said that Deyaar will deliver five projects beginning July, indicating a phase of robust execution.

Those five developments, amounting to approximately AED 8 billion, align with Deyaar's strategy of capitalising on strong demand in the UAE residential market. In February, the company confirmed plans to launch four projects in Dubai and one in another emirate, targeting AED 4 billion in sales this year. The earlier debut of Rivage on Al Reem Island, a waterfront community in Abu Dhabi, was fully sold, marking a successful expansion beyond Dubai.

Financially, Deyaar recorded a strong start to the year, posting a net profit before tax of AED 119.8 million in the first quarter-up 54 per cent year‐on‐year. This reflects the combined impact of project launches and rental income from retained retail and office assets.

Downtown Residences has been described as Deyaar's most ambitious undertaking, set within Dubai's“golden triangle” and adjacent to the Business Bay metro station. Positioned for residents to enjoy sweeping views of Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, the Burj Khalifa and the Arabian Gulf, the development promises a transformative living experience.

The vertical twin towers will feature five lifestyle zones-a ground‐level urban oasis, wellness‐focused sensory podiums with floating gardens and AI‐enabled meditation pods, executive business lounges, and a“Sky Mansion” at the summit. The top floor will house a private dining club, exclusive lounges and a screening room.

Dubai's property market backdrop remains bullish. Last year, real estate deals in Dubai reached AED 761 billion-a 20 per cent gain-while property prices climbed 19 per cent, according to Knight Frank. Ultra‐luxury sales soared, particularly in early 2025. However, Fitch Ratings recently warned of a potential 15 per cent price correction amid anticipated project deliveries doubling over the next two years.

Deyaar's financial posture remains conservative yet opportunistic. Majority owned by Dubai Islamic Bank, the developer has restructured financial liabilities and reduced legacy losses over the past years. Its blend of equity-backed and bank‐funded new launches, along with retained rental assets, supports a balanced business model.

Analysts note that with demand supported by long‐stay visas for retirees and remote workers, as well as the 10‐year golden visa programme, Dubai's property sector continues to attract international buyers. Deyaar's move to reserve rental components within its developments will allow it to tap both sale and leasing markets.

