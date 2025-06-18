Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Swiss Diplomats Leave Tehran As Israel-Iran War Enters Sixth Day

Five Swiss Diplomats Leave Tehran As Israel-Iran War Enters Sixth Day


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Five Swiss diplomats left the Iranian capital with their families by land by their own means on Tuesday, a Swiss foreign ministry spokesperson has confirmed. This content was published on June 18, 2025 - 09:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Seven diplomats remain in Tehran, mainly to fulfil the mandate to protect American interests in Iran.

The Swiss channel is active for both parties (the United States and Iran) and in both directions.“And I can tell you that it is being used by both sides,” Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

More More Switzerland loses two mandates as protecting power

This content was published on Mar 27, 2023 The rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia heralds a reduced role for Switzerland in the region.

Read more: Switzerland loses two mandates as protecting powe

