Five Swiss Diplomats Leave Tehran As Israel-Iran War Enters Sixth Day
Seven diplomats remain in Tehran, mainly to fulfil the mandate to protect American interests in Iran.
The Swiss channel is active for both parties (the United States and Iran) and in both directions.“And I can tell you that it is being used by both sides,” Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry, told the Keystone-SDA news agency.More More Switzerland loses two mandates as protecting power
