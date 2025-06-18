Swiss Village Of Brienz Closed Due To Landslide Risk
-
Deutsch
de
Brienz GR wegen Bergsturzgefahr gesperrt
Original
Read more: Brienz GR wegen Bergsturzgefahr gesperr
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Most recently, it was possible for them to enter the village during the day and, for example, cultivate the agricultural land. However, this also had to be prohibited on Monday, the responsible municipality of Albula wrote in a press release. The local farmers had already had to remove the animals from the pastures on Sunday.
The masses at risk of falling are estimated to be half a million cubic metres of rock, said Christian Gartmann, communications officer for the municipality of Albula, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday. That is about the same amount as 500 detached houses.
+ Landslide threatened Swiss village of Brienz faces many more evacuationsAnother 1.2 million cubic metres at risk of falling
A further 1.2 million cubic metres of rock are also in motion. These react very strongly to precipitation, but also to falling boulders. The two danger zones, the eastern plateau and the scree slope, are therefore linked, Gartmann said. If the plateau loosens, the debris pile below will presumably also start to move.
The extent of such a collapse cannot yet be estimated. Geologists are currently trying to find out how far the material could penetrate into the village.
+ One in six Swiss homes exposed to natural hazards
However, the roads along the Albula and in the direction of Lenzerheide are not currently at any greater risk. The same applies to the railway line. They remain open.
Several systems are monitoring the slope, according to the municipality's press release. As soon as the danger from the eastern plateau can be better assessed, information will be provided again.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment