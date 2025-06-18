403
Chinese Researchers Reveal PlantGPT, AI Breakthrough for Plant Science
(MENAFN) Chinese researchers have introduced PlantGPT, an advanced artificial intelligence assistant designed specifically for plant studies, local media revealed Tuesday, referencing China Science Daily.
Touted as the pioneering large language model tailored for plant functional genomics, PlantGPT provides precise answers to diverse queries and delivers expert-level analysis within this specialized scientific domain.
The innovation is the product of collaborative research by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, South China Agricultural University, and Tsinghua University, with their findings published in the journal Advanced Science.
Amid rising global pressures for food security and improved crop quality, functional genomics plays a critical role in boosting yields, enhancing nutritional value, strengthening pest resistance, and increasing environmental stress tolerance.
PlantGPT serves three vital purposes: raising public understanding of agriculture, supporting early-career researchers navigating plant genomics, and assisting seasoned scientists in making informed strategic decisions.
Its open-source design, adaptability, and continuous updates not only accelerate research efficiency but also promote knowledge exchange, paving the way for customized AI applications in niche scientific fields.
Marking a major milestone in AI integration with plant science, PlantGPT is currently available online for free and is slated to broaden its capabilities soon to encompass synthetic biology and a wider variety of crop species.
