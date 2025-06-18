403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gazanias refugee camps, tents, aid seekers aren’t safe from Israel
(MENAFN) At least 63 Palestinians were killed, including many individuals seeking food, and hundreds more wounded in new Israeli attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, according to medics.
The Health Ministry reported that 51 people died and over 200 were injured when Israeli forces fired on civilians gathered at the Al-Tahlia Roundabout in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to receive humanitarian aid.
Medical teams at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed dozens of the wounded are in critical condition.
A medical source stated that one Palestinian was killed and several injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on another group of aid seekers near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.
In western Khan Younis, four Palestinians died when Israeli aircraft struck a displacement tent near the Dream wedding hall in the Al-Mawasi area.
Two others were killed in a strike on a tent at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.
A woman also died in an attack on a shelter near Faisal Tower in northern Deir al-Balah.
In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man inside his home.
The Health Ministry reported that 51 people died and over 200 were injured when Israeli forces fired on civilians gathered at the Al-Tahlia Roundabout in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, to receive humanitarian aid.
Medical teams at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis confirmed dozens of the wounded are in critical condition.
A medical source stated that one Palestinian was killed and several injured when Israeli military vehicles opened fire on another group of aid seekers near the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza.
In western Khan Younis, four Palestinians died when Israeli aircraft struck a displacement tent near the Dream wedding hall in the Al-Mawasi area.
Two others were killed in a strike on a tent at Al-Salah School in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.
A woman also died in an attack on a shelter near Faisal Tower in northern Deir al-Balah.
In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man inside his home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
- SBI VEN CAPITAL INVESTS €1 MILLION IN COLOSSUS DIGITAL's BRIDGE ROUND
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Cregis Debuts MPC Wallet & Payment Engine At TOKEN2049, Strengthening Middle East Market Strategy
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
CommentsNo comment