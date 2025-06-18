403
Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Strikes Kill Thirty-Two More Palestinians
(MENAFN) Medical sources and eyewitnesses report that Israeli forces killed at least 32 Palestinians and injured dozens more in a series of airstrikes and gunfire across Gaza on Wednesday.
Among the fatalities were 11 Palestinians gathered near the Netzarim corridor in southern Gaza City, waiting for humanitarian aid when Israeli troops opened fire, injuring several others, some in critical condition.
With the Israeli military permitting only a handful of aid trucks into Gaza, large crowds of civilians desperate for assistance have amassed at these distribution points.
Gaza’s Government Media Office claims these crowds increasingly fall victim to Israeli attacks or are disrupted by armed gangs allegedly backed by Israel to create disorder.
In Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood, an Israeli airstrike struck a residential building, killing three individuals—including a child—and wounding multiple others.
Further north in the Maghazi refugee camp, a house targeted by Israeli forces was hit, resulting in the deaths of 10 Palestinians and additional injuries.
In the southern town of Khan Younis, two tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi district were bombed by Israeli troops, killing eight civilians, including children.
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has maintained an intense military campaign in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in nearly 55,400 Palestinian deaths, the vast majority of whom are women and children.
In a significant development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel faces a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing operations in the Gaza Strip.
