Fortnite Leak Hints At 'Squid Game' Crossover Map For Reload Mode Khaleej Times

Fortnite is no stranger to high-profile collaborations, but its next rumoured additions may be among the most ambitious yet. According to a well-known Fortnite leaker, the popular Fortnite Reload mode could soon receive a brand-new map inspired by the global phenomenon Squid Game. The leak comes just days ahead of Fortnite's major June 18 update, which will also introduce a slew of fresh content, including a new Blitz Royale mode and LEGO Fortnite features.

The scoop comes from prominent leaker Loolo_WRLD, who shared a dozen images on social media showcasing unfamiliar locations that appear to be tied to a Squid Game-themed map in Fortnite Reload. While Epic Games hasn't officially confirmed the crossover, the company did announce at the State of Unreal earlier this year that Squid Game creation tools will be coming to the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) on June 27. These tools will let players build and play custom Squid Game-inspired experiences using official assets-marking one of the most interactive licensed crossovers to date.

Reload, a mode that leans into fast-paced action and traditional battle royale mechanics, could be the perfect home for a tense, elimination-style experience like Squid Game. While no launch date for the Reload crossover map has been confirmed, fans are already speculating how games like“Red Light, Green Light” could be reimagined in Fortnite's creative engine.

Adding even more fuel to the hype train, another leak hints that Epic Games could be working on a Fortnite x The Simpsons crossover. According to insiders, a new limited-time map modeled after Springfield-the iconic hometown of the yellow-skinned family-may be in development.

While details are scarce, leakers suggest that the map would be smaller than Chapter 6's main island, indicating it could serve as the backdrop for a mini-season or special mode, similar to how the Star Wars-themed Galactic Battle mini-season played out earlier this year. If true, this could mark the first time The Simpsons enters the world of Fortnite, expanding the battle royale's appeal to nostalgic cartoon fans.

From Squid Game tension to Simpsons satire, Fortnite's ever-evolving ecosystem shows no signs of slowing down. With new modes, maps, and collaborations arriving nearly every week, players old and new have a reason to drop back onto the island.